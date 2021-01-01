Singapore says high-speed rail link agreement with Malaysia to be terminated

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Singapore said on Friday a deal with Malaysia to build a high-speed rail link between the two countries will be terminated, after a suspension period to negotiate terms of the project expired on Dec. 31.

Singapore’s transport ministry said in a statement Malaysia has to compensate it for costs incurred in fulfilling its obligations under the agreement.

Malaysia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravinda in Singapore and Rozanna Latiff in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Kim Coghill)