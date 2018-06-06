FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
June 6, 2018 / 10:28 AM / in an hour

Singapore's foreign minister to visit North Korea on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Pyongyang from Thursday to Friday, a government statement said on Wednesday.

His trip to North Korea comes nearly a week ahead of a historic meeting set to be held between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore.

Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the ministry of foreign affairs. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.