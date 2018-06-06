Singapore's foreign minister to visit North Korea on Thursday

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Pyongyang from Thursday to Friday, a government statement said on Wednesday.

His trip to North Korea comes nearly a week ahead of a historic meeting set to be held between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore.

Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the ministry of foreign affairs. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan Editing by Jacqueline Wong)