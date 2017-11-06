UPDATE 1-Singapore revokes Transocean Oil's bunker fuel supply licence

(Adds details)

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said on Monday it had revoked Transocean Oil’s bunker fuel supply licence in the Port of Singapore, effective immediately.

MPA said it had conducted checks on Transocean in March and April as part its efforts to ensure the integrity of bunkering operations at the port and found “falsifications of records and discrepancies in the stock movement logbooks on board the bunker tankers” operated by the company.

Transocean Oil, which was formed in 2003 and operates a fleet of thirteen bunkering barges, according to its website, was not immediately available to comment.

It sold a monthly average of around 200,000 tonnes of bunker fuel in 2013.