MOVES-Singapore's Concord Energy hires former Trafigura China oil head

SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Concord Energy has hired Li Bo, a former senior trader at Trafigura, to its crude trading team in Singapore, the company’s Chairman and owner Nasrat Muzayyin told Reuters in an email.

Li, a Singaporean national, was formerly the head of Trafigura’s China oil operations in Beijing and joins former Gunvor trader Julien La Chon, who became a partner and Concord Energy’s chief executive officer in December.

Reuters reported that Li Bo was released on bail by Chinese police in February 2016 after eight months in detention in a northern Chinese city for an investigation into alleged fraudulent oil trading. No charges were laid on Li. reut.rs/2WYTxHD

Chinese police lifted the bail two months later.

Reporting by Florence Tan and Chen Aizhu; editing by Christian Schmollinger

