MOVES-Former Gunvor trader to head Singapore's Concord Energy

SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Singapore-based oil trading firm Concord Energy said on Wednesday that former Gunvor trader Julien La Chon has joined Concord as a partner and its chief executive officer.

“Julien will lead the Concord team and expand the breadth of trading and energy related projects to bring the company into the next levels of growth,” Concord’s Chairman and owner Nasrat Muzayyin told Reuters in an email.

Muzayyin added that the company plans to start trading liquefied natural gas (LNG).

La Chon left Gunvor in August and was formerly a managing director and head of business development in Asia at the company’s Singapore office.

Several trade sources said La Chon has bought a stake in Concord Energy and has hired an LNG trader to kick-start the company’s LNG trading business.

Muzayyin and La Chon declined to comment on the stake sale.