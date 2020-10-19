Singapore suspends licences of Hin Leong's bunkering unit OBS

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Singapore has suspended the bunkering licences of Ocean Bunkering Services Pte Ltd (OBS), a subsidiary of defunct oil trader Hin Leong, after it failed to meet licensing requirements, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said.

“Given that OBS has stopped its bunkering operations since April this year and has not been able to fulfil its licensing commitment to date, MPA has suspended their bunkering licences until further notice,” an MPA spokesperson said in an emailed response to Reuters on Monday.

OBS in April informed its customers it would suspend marine fuel deliveries after lenders pulled credit lines to Hin Leong.