RPT-Deloitte says stands behind audit of Singapore energy trader Hin Leong

By Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - Deloitte & Touche LLP said on Tuesday it was confident in its standards of auditing of the financial statements of Singapore energy trader Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd (HLT) following news that HLT’s founder directed the trading firm not to disclose losses.

“We stand behind the quality of our work. Our audit was performed with the highest standards of audit and compliance with the information made known to us at the time,” a Singapore-based spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

She declined further comment, citing “client confidentiality obligations”.

Deloitte’s assertions came in response to questions from Reuters about HLT’s losses and whether Deloitte, as the company’s auditor, had noticed and flagged any discrepancies in HLT’s financial statements.

In an affidavit filed on Friday by HLT founder Lim Oon Kuin and reviewed by Reuters, but that has not been made public, Lim said he had directed HLT, one of Asia’s top energy traders, not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years.

Last week, HLT filed for a debt moratorium in Singapore after it began talks with creditors, two sources told Reuters.

Singapore police said late on Monday that they had launched an investigation following news of HLT’s founder not disclosing the losses. HLT and Lim did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on the police investigation. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga Editing by Nick Tattersall)