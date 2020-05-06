HSBC seeks judicial management for Zenrock Commodities Trading - sources

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC has filed an application to the Singapore High Court to place Zenrock Commodities Trading Pte Ltd under judicial management, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Singapore-based Zenrock Commodities trades crude, oil products and petrochemicals.

Under judicial management, an independent judicial manager is appointed to manage the affairs of a company.

HSBC declined to comment. Zenrock did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh, Jessica Jaganathan, Anshuman Daga and Florence Tan; Editing by Neil Fullick)