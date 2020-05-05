MOVES-Veteran oil trader Shi to join Lukoil Singapore as managing director

SINGAPORE/LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Veteran oil trader Estella Jinbo Shi will join Lukoil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd in Singapore as the managing director from June 1, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Shi, with nearly 30 years of experience in the oil industry, is currently deputy managing director at Mercuria Energy Trading Pte Ltd in Singapore, they said.

Lukoil’s Swiss-based headquarters Litasco SA declined to comment and Mercuria did not have an immediate comment.