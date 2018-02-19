FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 19, 2018 / 10:11 AM / in a day

Oil price agency Platts to launch delivered North Asia crude assessments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* Oil price agency S&P Global Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc , said on Monday it will publish daily price assessments for 11 crude oil grades on a delivered North Asia basis, from March 26

* The company said it will publish cost-and-freight (CFR) North Asia price assessments for Oman, Dubai, Murban, Upper Zakum, Qatar Marine, Basrah Light, ESPO, LOOP Sour, WTI MEH, Forties and Dalia

* “Continued strong growth in demand for crude in Asia, increasing purchases of European and West African crude, and new U.S. flows have taken the region past the tipping point in shaping the value of crude oil in markets around the world,” the company said in a subscriber note to clients

* The new assessments will help market participants better analyse the competitiveness of crude flows that increasingly feed the demand of buyers across the region, Platts said

* The assessments will include freight and any other relevant costs into North Asia and will be published in addition to existing price assessments, it said (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.