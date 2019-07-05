MOVES-Repsol Singapore hires senior Chinese oil trader Alan Wang Wei

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - Repsol Trading Singapore, the commercial arm of Spanish energy company Repsol, has hired senior Chinese oil trader Alan Wang Wei to join its team, three industry sources said on Friday.

Wang, currently the deputy general manager at Hongrun International Energy (Singapore) Pte Ltd, the trading arm of Chinese independent refiner Hongrun, will join Repsol in August, they said.

Repsol’s Singapore office trades oil and lubricants, according to the company’s website.

Repsol did not respond to a request for comment.