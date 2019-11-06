Trafigura hires crude oil trader in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Swiss commodities trader Trafigura has hired crude oil trader Knaporn Chongudomliuk in Singapore, several trade sources said on Wednesday.

Knaporn, formerly from Thai oil major PTT, will trade sweet crude including grades produced in the Asia Pacific as well as market U.S. barrels into the region, they said.

Trafigura declined to comment.

A Trafigura executive said in September that the company was exporting about 500,000 barrels per day of U.S. crude.

Trafigura’s exports increased after the Cactus pipeline system from the Permian basin to the Corpus Christi, Texas area started up, allowing Trafigura to transport a total of 300,000 bpd of crude and condensate.

Trafigura is one of the biggest exporters of U.S. crude and routinely ships barrels overseas. (Reporting by Florence Tan and Shu Zhang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)