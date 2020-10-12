Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

Singapore MAS looking to balance tapering risk, MD Menon says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Ravi Menon said that the central bank must eventually look at ways to dial back crisis-level stimulus, but without disrupting the economy by suddenly withdrawing support altogether.

Asked during a seminar on Monday hosted by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) when central banks, including MAS, would start dialling back stimulus, Menon said:

“We are aware of the risk of prolonging support, but we are also withdrawing support prematurely. The key thing here is not to maintain the crisis-level support, but to start tapering, pivoting ... without pulling the rug out too suddenly.” (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Alexander Smith)

