October 16, 2019 / 1:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore PM hopeful economic growth above zero in 2019

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Singapore’s prime minister said on Wednesday that the city-state’s economy should hopefully have expanded over the course of 2019.

Lee Hsien Loong, speaking at the Forbes global CEO conference in Singapore, said full-year economic growth in the trade-reliant city-state would be well under 1 percent and above zero “if we are lucky”.

Singapore, seen as a bellwether for the global economy, has been hit by the Sino-U.S. trade war and a global downturn in the electronics industry and narrowly dodged recession in the third quarter. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Toby Chopra)

