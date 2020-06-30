Singapore PM's brother will not contest July 10 election -source

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - The Singapore Prime Minister’s brother will not contest the July 10 election, a party source said on Tuesday, after the deadline for nominations.

Successful candidates will be announced at 1230 local (0430GMT).

Lee Hsien Yang, who has been embroiled in a bitter family dispute with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, last week joined the opposition to the party his father, Lee Kuan Yew, led through the city-state’s independence and rise as a nation. (Reporting by John Geddie Editing by Ed Davies)