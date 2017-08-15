Singapore July private home sales rise 1.5 pct from last year

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore hit a three-month high in July and rose 1.5 percent compared with a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

Developers sold 1,108 units last month, compared with 1,092 units in July 2016, data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed. The sales in July were the highest since April this year, when 1,567 units were sold.

The level of sales in July rose 35 percent from the 820 units sold a month earlier.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)