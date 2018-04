SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Singapore’s private home prices rose 3.9 percent in the first quarter of 2018, higher than an earlier estimate, data from the city-state’s housing authority showed on Friday.

In further confirmation of a nascent recovery in Singapore’s housing market, the jump in the index trumped an earlier estimate for the quarter of 3.1 percent and a 0.8 percent increase in the previous quarter. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Sam Holmes)