Singapore Q1 private home prices fall 0.6 pct q/q - housing authority

SINGAPORE, April 1 (Reuters) - Singapore’s private home prices marked their biggest drop in two-and-a-half years with preliminary data on Monday showing a 0.6 percent fall in the first quarter following a tightening of property curbs last year.

The Singapore government intensified property curbs in July, after a 9.1 percent annual increase in home prices and as developers paid record amounts to buy land.

Prices had fallen 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, the first drop in six quarters, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)