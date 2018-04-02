Singapore Q1 private home prices up 3.1 pct q/q, fastest in nearly 8 years

SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's private home prices rose 3.1 percent in the first quarter, the fastest quarterly growth in nearly eight years, data showed on Monday. The growth rate was the quickest since the second quarter of 2010 when home prices rose 5.3 percent. The Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the first quarter of 2018: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q1/2018 Q4/2017 Singapore 3.1 0.8 private home prices - URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku Editing by Shri Navaratnam)