April 2, 2018 / 12:54 AM / a day ago

Singapore Q1 private home prices up 3.1 pct q/q, fastest in nearly 8 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's private home
prices rose 3.1 percent in the first quarter, the fastest
quarterly growth in nearly eight years, data showed on Monday.
    The growth rate was the quickest since the second quarter of
2010 when home prices rose 5.3 percent. 
    The Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed
estimates for the change in private home prices in the first
quarter of 2018:
    
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter      Q1/2018      Q4/2017
 Singapore      3.1          0.8
 private                
 home prices            
       - URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later. 

 (Reporting by Fathin Ungku
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
