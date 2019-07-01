Singapore Q2 private home prices rise 1.3 pct q/q - housing authority estimates

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Singapore’s private home prices rose 1.3 percent in the second quarter from the previous quarter, preliminary data showed on Monday, snapping two straight quarters of declines that followed a tightening of property curbs last year.

The private residential property index increased to 150.5 points in the second quarter from 148.6 points in the first quarter, according to flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan Editing by Shri Navaratnam)