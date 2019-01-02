Singapore Q4 private home prices fall slightly - URA flash estimates

SINGAPORE, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Singapore’s private home prices fell 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, the first drop in six quarters, following a tightening of property curbs.

Prices jumped 7.9 percent for the whole of 2018, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s flash estimates on Wednesday, recording a second straight annual rise.

Since hitting a record peak in the third quarter of 2013, private residential home prices fell for 15 consecutive quarters before starting to rise in the third quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Richard Pullin)