CORRECTED-Shipping company Ocean Tankers placed under court-appointed supervisor

(Corrects to make clear Ocean Tankers is owned by the Lim family not Hin Leong Trading)

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Two Singapore-based executives of consultancy EY have been appointed as the Interim Judicial Managers (IJM) of Singaporean shipping firm Ocean Tankers (Pte) Ltd, EY told Reuters.

Ocean Tankers is owned by the Lim family, which also owns troubled oil trader Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd.

The appointment came into effect on Tuesday, a spokeswoman from EY said in response to a query.

There was no immediate response from Ocean Tankers to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier, Reuters cited two sources with knowledge of the matter as saying that Ocean Tankers had applied to be placed under the management of a court-appointed supervisor. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Clarke)