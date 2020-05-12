Hin Leong shipping unit Ocean Tankers placed under court-appointed supervisor

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Two Singapore-based executives of consultancy EY have been appointed as the Interim Judicial Managers (IJM) of Singaporean shipping firm Ocean Tankers (Pte) Ltd, a unit of troubled oil trader Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, EY told Reuters.

The appointment came into effect on Tuesday, a spokeswoman from EY said in response to a query.

There was no immediate response from Ocean Tankers to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier, Reuters cited two sources with knowledge of the matter as saying that Ocean Tankers had applied to be placed under the management of a court-appointed supervisor. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga, editing by Louise Heavens)