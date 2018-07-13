FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 3:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea's Moon urges North, United States to move forward on denuclearisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday urged North Korea and the United States to move forward on a pact to end Pyongyang’s nuclear programme.

“If Chairman Kim (Jong Un) keeps the promise of denuclearisation, he will be able to lead his country into prosperity,” Moon said in a speech during a visit to Singapore.

“This path is never easy, but if the agreements at the summit are implemented with sincerity, the goal can be achieved,” he added, referring to Kim’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the wealthy city state last month.

South Korea is willing to build an economic community with the North once the effort to root out Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions is completed, Moon added. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Writing by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

