April 5, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Scoot airline passengers disembark safely after bomb threat - Singapore police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - All passengers and crew on board a Scoot flight to Thailand that turned around and returned to Singapore on Thursday after a bomb threat disembarked safely, police said.

“The passenger who allegedly made the bomb threat and his two other travel companions are currently assisting police further with investigations,” police said in a Facebook post.

Two Singapore fighter jets escorted the civilian plane back to the city-state.

Scoot is a Singapore Airlines budget carrier.

Reporting by John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Nick Macfie

