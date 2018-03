SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Wednesday it would invest $350 million to equip its initial 20 787-10 aircraft with new cabin products after receiving the first of 49 Boeing Co 787-10s on order.

Singapore Airlines was the world’s first to receive the largest version of the Dreamliner jet family in North Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday and is the biggest customer for the type. (Reporting by Jamie Freed and Aradhana Aravindan)