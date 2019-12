Dec 30 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Monday it would partner with Grab Holdings Inc to apply for a digital full banking licence in Singapore.

Southeast Asian ride hailing firm Grab will have a 60% stake in the consortium while Singtel will hold a 40% stake, the telecommunication provider said, with the aim of offering a variety of digital banking services. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)