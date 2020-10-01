CORRECTED-Singtel Group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire in January

(Corrects age of outgoing CEO in fourth paragraph to 63, not 62)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Thursday its Group Chief Executive Officer Chua Sock Koong will retire in January after 13 years in the role.

The company’s board has chosen insider Yuen Kuan Moon, currently CEO of Singtel’s Singapore consumer business, as successor to Chua who will stay on as senior adviser to the Chairman to assist with the transition.

The appointment of Yuen, also Singtel’s chief digital officer, comes after the telecom giant in April won one of the licences to build a 5G network in the country.

Chua, 63, joined the company 31 years ago and as its CEO, she led the international expansion of the business by acquiring Australia’s Optus and a stake in India’s Bharti Airtel , among other investments. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)