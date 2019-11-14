Corrections News
November 14, 2019 / 12:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Singtel posts first ever quarterly loss on Bharti charge

1 Min Read

(Corrects Q2 loss figure in the first paragraph to S$668 million from S$688 million)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Singtel on Thursday posted a second-quarter loss of S$668 million ($491.29 million) hurt by a one-time charge recorded by India’s Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel said it made a provision of 284.50 billion ($3.99 billion) rupees after India’s Supreme Court last month upheld a demand by the telecoms department that wireless carriers pay 920 billion rupees in overdue levies and interest.

Singtel, Southeast Asia’s largest telecoms firm, reported a 3% rise in underlying net profit to S$737 million for the quarter.

Singtel is the biggest shareholder in Bharti Airtel, with an effective stake of about 35%.

$1 = 1.3599 Singapore dollars $1 = 71.3500 Indian rupees Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

