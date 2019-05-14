Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 14, 2019 / 11:10 PM / 2 days ago

Singtel's annual profit plunges 44%

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Wednesday its 2018 net profit fell 44% after a challenging year marked by tough competition for its local and international businesses.

The company reported a net profit of S$3.10 billion ($2.27 billion) for the year ended March versus S$5.47 billion a year ago. Its underlying net profit, which excludes exceptional items, fell 21 percent to S$2.83 billion. ($1 = 1.3685 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below