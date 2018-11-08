UPDATE 1-Singtel Q2 underlying net profit drops 22 pct

* Underlying net profit S$715 mln vs yr-ago S$915 mln

* Net profit S$667 mln vs S$2.85 bln yr-ago

* Revenue flat at S$4.27 billion (Adds quote from CEO)

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported underlying net profit fell 22 percent in the second quarter, hit by lower contributions from some of its regional associates and a stronger Singapore dollar.

Southeast Asia’s largest telecom operator posted net profit of S$667 million ($486 million) for the three months ended in September, compared with S$2.85 billion a year ago. Last year’s results included an exceptional gain from the partial divestment of its stake in its broadband unit NetLink Trust.

Underlying net profit, which excludes one-time items, was S$715 million versus S$915 million a year ago.

The company’s revenue was flat at S$4.27 billion.

Singtel owns stakes in a number of regional telecom operators including India’s Bharti Airtel, whose performance has suffered from intense competition in its home market.

“We remain positive about our regional associates which continue to benefit from the growing demand for data and have executed well against the challenges and competition,” Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong said in a statement.

The company also mostly maintained its previously issued forecast for the full year that ends in March 2019.