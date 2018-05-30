FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 10:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lone Star offers $401 mln for Australia's Sino Gas & Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Ltd said it entered a scheme to sell itself to a unit of U.S.-based private equity firm Lone Star.

The China-focused gas developer said its shareholders will receive A$0.25 per share amounting to A$529.7 million ($401.19 million) and that it unanimously recommends the scheme in the absence of a better proposal.

The offer represents a 19 percent premium to Sino Gas’ closing price of A$0.21 on Wednesday on the ASX.

Representatives at Lone Star were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 1.3203 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)

