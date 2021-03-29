CORRECTED-Sinopec aims for carbon neutrality by 2050, with pivot to hydrogen

(Corrects year in headline to 2050, not 2025)

SINGAPORE, March 29 (Reuters) - China’s Sinopec Corp , Asia’s largest oil refiner, said on Monday that it aims to be carbon neutral by 2050 with hydrogen as one core area for a low-carbon push.

As the country’s largest hydrogen producer, Sinopec will focus on fossil fuel-based hydrogen production in next five years and meantime also start introducing “green” hydrogen using solar and wind power, Chairman Zhang Yuzhuo told an earnings call. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)