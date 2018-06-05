Sinopec teams up with China Gas to develop Nanjing market

BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) -

* A gas distributing unit under state oil and gas group Sinopec entered a joint venture agreement with China Gas Holdings to develop local gas infrastructure in the eastern city of Nanjing, Sinopec said on Tuesday

* Greatwall Gas, a unit of Sinopec, will join China Gas Holdings to build gas pipelines to transport gas from southwestern Sichuan to Nanjing in Jiangsu province, Sinopec said in a brief report on its website

* The companies will jointly develop the residential and commercial market in the city, as well as chemical plants at an industrial park in Nanjing, the report said

* China Gas Holdings is one of China’s largest independent domestic natural gas distributors.