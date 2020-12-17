Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Sinopec's Qilu refinery resumes operation after overhaul

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) -

* Sinopec Corp’s Qilu refinery has resumed operations after a more than three-month overhaul of its 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude processing facility, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

* The refinery, based in China’s oil refining hub Shandong province, has total crude oil processing capacity of 13 million tonnes per year, or 260,000 bpd.

* “With only half-month left before the year-end, the refinery will increase operational rates at all production facilities to meet the output targets for 2020,” Sinopec said.

Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up