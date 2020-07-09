Energy
July 9, 2020 / 1:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sinopec's Tianjin refinery resumes operations after overhaul

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) -

* Sinopec’s Tianjin refinery has resumed operations after a two-month overhaul, the refinery said in a statement late on Wednesday

* In northern Chinese port city of Tianjin, the refinery and petrochemical complex has oil refining capacity of 12.5 million tonnes per year, or 250,000 barrels per day (bpd)

* The refinery also added a 52,000-bpd residue hydrotreating unit and a 56,000-bpd catalytic cracking unit to restructure product output and improve gasoline and jet kerosene yield (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
