Sinopec's top refinery Zhenhai resumes operation after overhaul

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) -

* Sinopec Corp’s largest refining subsidiary, Zhenhai Refining and Chemical Co, has resumed operations after a nearly four-month overhaul, Sinopec said in a statement on Monday.

* The refinery, based in east China’s coastal city of Ningbo, has crude oil processing capacity of 23 million tonnes per year, or 460,000 barrels per day (bpd).

* “All production units at Zhenhai are now operating at high utilisation rates,” Sinopec said, without providing further details. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly)

