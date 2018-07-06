FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 6:49 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

China's Sinovel fined in U.S. trade secrets theft case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday ordered Chinese wind turbine maker Sinovel Wind Group Co Ltd to pay a $1.5 million fine after the company was convicted of charges that it stole trade secrets from Massachusetts-based AMSC .

U.S. District Judge James Peterson in Madison, Wisconsin, also sentenced Sinovel to one year of probation, during which it must pay the unpaid balance of a $57.5 million settlement it stuck with AMSC that was disclosed earlier this week. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Leslie Adler)

