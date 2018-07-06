China's Sinovel fined in U.S. trade secrets theft case

July 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday ordered Chinese wind turbine maker Sinovel Wind Group Co Ltd to pay a $1.5 million fine after the company was convicted of charges that it stole trade secrets from Massachusetts-based AMSC .

U.S. District Judge James Peterson in Madison, Wisconsin, also sentenced Sinovel to one year of probation, during which it must pay the unpaid balance of a $57.5 million settlement it stuck with AMSC that was disclosed earlier this week. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Leslie Adler)