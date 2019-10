NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters)<?xml version=”1.0” encoding=”utf-16”?> - S ionic has hired James Monahan from Morgan Stanley to run the consulting firm’s new global asset servicing team, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Monahan was previously co-head of Morgan Stanley’s global institutional asset servicing line teams, and is a specialist in operations and risk management, Sionic added. (Reporting by David French, editing by Louise Heavens)