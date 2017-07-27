FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 days
SIPG raises $1 bln in bonds exchangeable into China Postal Bank shares-IFR
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 1:59 AM / in 20 days

SIPG raises $1 bln in bonds exchangeable into China Postal Bank shares-IFR

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) raised $1 billion from the sale of bonds exchangeable into shares of Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd (PSBC), IFR reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet of the deal.

PSBC is China's massive savings institution that raised $7.6 billion in an IPO last year.

SIPG sold two zero coupon exchangeable bonds, one due in 2021 and another due 2022, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

SIPG, one of the cornerstone investors in PSBC's IPO last year, didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the sale. PSBC also didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

Exchangeable bonds are a hybrid security that can offer a fixed rate of return and be exchanged for stock if the bonds trade above the conversion price. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Lisa Twaronite & Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.