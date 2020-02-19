Sirius Minerals says board unanimous in backing Anglo offer

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Sirius Minerals said on Wednesday its board was unanimous in recommending shareholders vote for Anglo American’s bid to acquire its fertiliser project in northern England and if the deal failed there was a high risk the business would fail.

“We recognise that the current offer does not represent the value that the Board and shareholders had previously hoped for,” it said in an emailed statement, but said the company faced a stark choice.

“In the event of this transaction being unsuccessful there is a high probability that the business will need to be placed into administration or liquidation,” it said.

Early on Wednesday, hedge fund Odey Asset Management said it opposed Anglo’s offer on the grounds it did not represent fair value. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Simon Jessop; editing by Jane Merriman)