Sirius Minerals raises $425 mln to finance North Yorkshire mine

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Sirius Minerals plc said on Wednesday it had raised $425 million to finance the next stage of its polyhalite mine in North Yorkshire.

The placing is part of a $3.8 billion financing plan, which includes a discounted share offering for the project.

The company will issue 1.97 million new shares at an issue price of 15 pence per new ordinary share, a discount of around 32 percent to Tuesday’s closing price.

Placed shares represent around 28 percent of company’s issued ordinary shares following admission on May 23.

Polyhalite can be used as a fertiliser and has other potential industrial applications. Sirius has already inked several deals for fertiliser supply to Europe, South America, China and Africa.

The financing will also consist of a revolving credit facility of up to $2.5 billion, a $644 million convertible bond issue and a $500 million senior secured bond issue.