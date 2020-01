Jan 20 (Reuters) - Anglo American said on Monday it agreed to buy Sirius Minerals for 404.9 million pounds ($526.2 million) in cash, marking the global miner’s return to fertilizer.

Sirius shareholders will receive 5.50 pence per share in cash, a 34.1% premium to the closing price on Jan. 7, the day before Anglo American said it was in talks to buy the fertilizer company. ($1 = 0.7695 pounds) (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)