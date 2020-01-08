CORRECTED-Anglo American proposes to buy Sirius Minerals for about $507 mln

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say review was launched “in Sept.”, not “two months ago”)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American Plc said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy fertiliser maker Sirius Minerals for 5.5 pence per share, valuing the company at about 386 million pounds ($507 million).

The proposal comes after Sirius said in September it was reviewing the North Yorkshire polyhalite project in northern England. ($1 = 0.7617 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)