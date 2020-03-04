Sirius shares jump 17% as shareholders back Anglo bid

March 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Sirius Minerals gained 17% on Wednesday after majority of its shareholders voted in favour of Anglo American’s 405 million pound ($518.04 million) bid to buy the fertilizer company.

The favourable results come despite opposition from hedge fund Odey Asset Management, which said the deal terms do not represent fair value.

Of votes cast, 80% were in favour of the resolution backing the deal.

Shares in Sirius Minerals were up 17.2% at 5.48 pence. ($1 = 0.7818 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)