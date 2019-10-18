IN BRIEF: Fed Circuit hits replay on patent-infringement suit against Sirius XM

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday revived a patent-infringement lawsuit against Sirius XM Radio filed by Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, a Munich-based research nonprofit, regarding technology used in satellite transmissions.

The Federal Circuit vacated a 2018 ruling by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon in Delaware, who granted Sirius’ motion to dismiss after finding it had a license to use Fraunhofer’s “multicarrier modulation” technology. The panel said Bataillon should not have granted the motion to dismiss because the existence of the license was in dispute.

