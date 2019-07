SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - The former head of Australian liver-cancer treatment firm Sirtex Medical Ltd has pleaded guilty to insider trading, Australia’s corporate regulator said on Wednesday.

Gilman Edwin Wong, who headed the firm from 2005 to 2017, was charged last year after selling 74,698 Sirtex shares in 2016 while in posession of inside information, the Australian Securities and Investements Commission said in a statement.