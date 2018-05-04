Australia's Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China's CDH Investments

May 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s Sirtex Medical said on Friday China’s CDH Investments has made an offer to buy all shares of the company for A$1.87 billion ($1.41 billion), or A$33.6 per share, in cash.

Sirtex said in statement that an acquisition by CDH would be conditional to the approval of Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board.

The Australian company, which had earlier received an offer from U.S. company Varian Medical Systems for A$28.0 per share, said the directors continue to unanimously support and recommend the Varian offer. ($1 = 1.3235 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)