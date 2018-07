July 3 (Reuters) - Sirtex Medical said on Tuesday Australia’s foreign investment regulator had approved its $1.4 billion buyout by a Chinese consortium.

The company had agreed last month to an offer from Beijing-based CDH Investments and its partner, China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings, which trumped a bid from U.S.-based Varian Medical Systems. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)