June 14, 2018 / 8:49 AM / in an hour

Australia's Sirtex Medical accepts $1.4 bln offer from China's CDH Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Liver cancer treatment firm Sirtex Medical Ltd said on Thursday its board has recommended an offer from China’s CDH Investments to buy the firm for A$1.87 billion ($1.41 billion).

The deal will result in the termination of an agreement to sell itself to Varian Medical Systems Inc, it said in a statement.

CDH and its partner, China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd, had offered to pay A$33.60 per share in cash in May. ($1 = 1.3226 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

